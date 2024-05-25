× Expand Community Association of Historic St. Elmo The Great American Yard Sale

Historic St. Elmo Holds Neighborhood-Wide Yard Sale Memorial Day Weekend, Over a dozen homes participating

Chattanooga, TN – The Community Association of Historic St. Elmo (CAHSE) will host the neighborhood’s annual Memorial Day WeekendYard Sale on May 25, 2024, from 8 AM – 4 PM. Over a dozen homes throughout the neighborhood will hold yard sales featuring a variety of items ranging from furniture, clothing, antiques, home décor, art, jewelry, and more.

This year, neighbors have the opportunity to pledge 15% of their yard sale proceeds to support the Chattanooga Veterans Coalition as they assist local veterans without access to healthcare. Participating yard sales will be easily identified by displaying a special "Great American Yard Sale" sign in their yard and by a unique icon on the public map of yard sales.

Who: The Community Association of Historic St. Elmo

What: St. Elmo’s Annual Great American Yard Sale

Where: St. Elmo Neighborhood, EVENT MAP https://tinyurl.com/YardSaleMap2024

When: May 25, 2024, 8 AM – 4:00 PM

Media contact: cahse.board@gmail.com

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/CAHSE