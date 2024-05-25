The Great American Yard Sale
to
St Elmo Community St Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Community Association of Historic St. Elmo
The Great American Yard Sale
Historic St. Elmo Holds Neighborhood-Wide Yard Sale Memorial Day Weekend, Over a dozen homes participating
Chattanooga, TN – The Community Association of Historic St. Elmo (CAHSE) will host the neighborhood’s annual Memorial Day WeekendYard Sale on May 25, 2024, from 8 AM – 4 PM. Over a dozen homes throughout the neighborhood will hold yard sales featuring a variety of items ranging from furniture, clothing, antiques, home décor, art, jewelry, and more.
This year, neighbors have the opportunity to pledge 15% of their yard sale proceeds to support the Chattanooga Veterans Coalition as they assist local veterans without access to healthcare. Participating yard sales will be easily identified by displaying a special "Great American Yard Sale" sign in their yard and by a unique icon on the public map of yard sales.
Who: The Community Association of Historic St. Elmo
What: St. Elmo’s Annual Great American Yard Sale
Where: St. Elmo Neighborhood, EVENT MAP https://tinyurl.com/YardSaleMap2024
When: May 25, 2024, 8 AM – 4:00 PM
Media contact: cahse.board@gmail.com
For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/CAHSE