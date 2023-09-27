× Expand green|spaces Copy of Copy of Green Drinks Template (1080 × 1080 px) - 2 Join us for Green Drinks at Finley Stadium on September 27th from 5:00pm-7:00pm.

The sustainability efforts in which Finley Stadium implements are worth raving about. In 2022, Finley Stadium committed to a robust source recycling program at all stadium events with the support of its partners Coca-Cola Bottling Company, New Terra Compost, and World Centric. This program includes zero-waste stations for Compost and Recyclables in certain areas around the stadium.

In 2001, the Tennessee Valley Authority built the largest solar farm in the Southeast to date in the VIP Parking Lot of Finley Stadium. Needless to say, Finley Stadium was an early adapter of an environmentally conscious design.

Finley also commits to sustainability by supporting local – offering locally sourced products sold in Food and Beverage areas of the Stadium with an option of local food trucks at all events.

green|spaces is proud to partner with Finley Stadium for this month’s Green Drinks!