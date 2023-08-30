Green Drinks at Hello Monty

Hello Monty 306 W Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Hello Monty, one of Southside’s brewing and dining destinations, is partnering with green|spaces and hosting this month’s Green Drinks! Being a local concept driven by their pride and passion for the community, Hello Monty resonates with our mission of empowering and bettering Chattanooga. With delicious bites, a unique beverage program, and an inviting atmosphere, we are excited to connect with you over cocktails and conversation discussing a shared love for our city and the desire to sustain its beauty. Click the button below to RSVP. We can’t wait to see you!

