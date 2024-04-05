GREEN: A Spring Showcase

ClearStory Arts 1673 S. HOLTZCLAW AVENUE, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Get ready to dive into a celebration of all things green as we kick off the season with a burst of color. This exhibition will bring together a mix of artworks, from paintings to sculpture to photography and more, that focus on both the color and meaning of Green.

Whether you're a nature lover, an advocate for sustainability, or just love a bright forest hue, "GREEN: A Spring Showcase" offers something for everyone. So grab a friend, come on down, and let's celebrate the arrival of spring!

Art & Exhibitions, Markets
423-228-0215
