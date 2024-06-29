Grief & Loss: A Journey Of Healing And Growth

× Expand Photo by Mike Labrum on Unsplash candles

The loss of a cherished one impacts each aspect of our lives. Yet, we rarely address grief in a positive way in our families. Most families don’t account for how grieving impacts engagement and wellness. A difficult part of grief is getting back a sense of normalcy, including returning to work after experiencing a loss. It can be difficult for individuals to feel like themselves. It can also be challenging for colleagues and managers to know how to support grieving employees at work. We will explore the factors, indicators, triggers, and myths of grief, and how to manage our self care when experienced.

Objectives:

1. Explore the factors, indicators, triggers, and myths of grief.

2. Navigate self care and resources for grief.

3. Share experiences of personal practices regarding loss.

About the instructor:

Sal Corbin worked for 15 years in academia as a Psychology Professor before transitioning to nonprofit work. He has done workforce development training and program management and is now a Training Coordinator for the Behavioral Health System of Baltimore and Board Chair for the DC Peace Team. His vision is to help others build and maintain healthy relationships with conflict transformation as the primary focus. His extensive background in leadership facilitation supports his efforts to keep showing up and sharing. He holds degrees in Clinical (M.S.) and Educational (PhD) Psychology.