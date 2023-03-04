Guest Cellist Recital at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Stephen Framil

Southern Adventist University invites the community to a recital by guest cellist Stephen Framil on Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. in Ackerman Auditorium on campus. Framil performs around the world as a concert soloist, chamber musician, and conductor while serving as an educator at multiple schools and universities. He will join Southern’s Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, in concert the following day, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. Both events are free and open to the public, and the concert will be livestreamed. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.