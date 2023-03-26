Guest Organist Patrick Rice to Perform at Southern Adventist University

Southern Adventist University invites the community to its campus for a guest organ recital with Patrick Rice on Sunday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. A native of Chattanooga, Rice studied organ in the Netherlands and completed his Master of Music in 2022. Currently, he serves as an assistant to Judy Glass, a professor at Southern’s School of Music, and is the organist at the First Presbyterian Church in Chattanooga. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

