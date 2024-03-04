Guided MFR for Back Pain - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

Primastrong 2310 Vance Avenue #104, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Join us for a guided self-massage experience that is focused primarily on alleviating pain in the lower back or hips. This is a useful skill that will allow you to explore various tension patterns across the body and address the ones that contribute to your pain. This class is 100% myofascial release, no lecture.

All ages are welcome, and all supplies are included.

About the instructor:

Courtney Smith has been intrigued by science, health, and longevity from a young age. Growing up with constant illness, chronic depression, and feeling out of touch with her body drew her attention to holistic health strategies. She has spent 15 years involved in the fitness industry either as a personal trainer or a lifestyle coach.

After struggling with workout-related pain for 10 years, she discovered the benefits of Functional Patterns training methodology. She began the certification process in 2019 and now runs the only facility using Functional Patterns training in Tennessee.

Info

Health & Wellness
4235212643
