GUIDED MYOFASCIAL RELEASE FOR SHOULDER PAIN - IN-PERSON CLASS

fitness

Join us for a guided self-massage experience that is focused on alleviating pain in the upper back, neck, and shoulders.

This is a useful skill that will allow you to explore various tension patterns across the body and address the ones that contribute to your shoulder pain. This class is 100% myofascial release, no lecture.

All ages and levels are welcome.

About the instructor:

Courtney Smith has been intrigued by science, health, and longevity from a young age. Growing up with constant illness, chronic depression, and feeling out of touch with her body drew her attention to holistic health strategies. She has spent 15 years involved in the fitness industry either as a personal trainer or a lifestyle coach.

After struggling with workout-related pain for 10 years, she discovered the benefits of Functional Patterns training methodology. She began the certification process in 2019 and now runs the only facility using Functional Patterns training in Tennessee.