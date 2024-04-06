Gym-Masters Home Show

Southern Adventist University's School of Health and Kinesiology invites the community to two home show performances by the Gym-Masters acrobatic team in Iles P.E. Center on campus. Under the theme “A Night at the Movies,” the team will perform Saturday, April 6, at 9 p.m., with a repeat matinee on Sunday, April 7, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and will be available at the front desk of Hulsey Wellness Center, which is adjacent to Iles. For more information, call 423.236.2953.

