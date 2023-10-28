× Expand Graphics by the KELCURT Foundation The SDCL Halloween EEKstravaganza!

It's that hauntingly fun time of year and your Soddy-Daisy Community Library is taking our Trunk or Treat to a whole new level with a full-on Halloween festival - the SDCL Halloween EEKstravaganza!

The event will take place at Soddy Municipal Park / Soddy Ball Park on Saturday, October 28, from 3pm to 8pm with the Trunk or Treat running from 4pm to 7pm. And we're giving you Goosebumps at 8:30pm with a free movie in the park, including popcorn, courtesy of the Tennessee Valley Authority!

We've already booked over 50 vendors, nonprofit organizations, and food trucks with more to come. If you would like to share and showcase your business or organization to your community, please contact us, there's plenty of room for everyone! We'll be sharing these incredible community partners so like/follow this page to stay in the know!

Street entertainers will be on hand performing - you'll hear great music, meet up with some of your favorite superheroes (and villains), and you may just bump into a dragon or two.

We're hosting an EEKciting Chili Cook-Off sponsored by David Casteel - State Farm Agent, where you, the community, decide the winners.

Shatara Patz of Keller Williams Realty is sponsoring our EEKxotic Petting Zoo, so stop by and pet a mini cow and other adorable critters.

And we're keeping it sweet with an EEKcellent Pie-Baking Contest, sponsored by Karen Rhodes Realtor. So pull out your cookbooks and get ready to take home the blue ribbon!

We still have sponsorships available, including the EEKxhilarating Game Zone, and the EEKstravagant Trunk or Treat itself!

And we're looking for volunteers who love to have a frighteningly good time!