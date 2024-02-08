Hands-On Baking 101: Chocolate Raspberry Tart - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Razvan Mirel on Unsplash tart

Indulge your senses in a delightful hands-on baking experience with our raspberry chocolate tart class!

During this immersive class, our expert pastry chef will guide you through every step of the process, ensuring that you gain valuable insights into the techniques behind crafting the perfect tart. From preparing a buttery, flaky crust to melting and tempering luxurious chocolate, you'll master the essential skills needed to elevate your baking game.

Learn how to artfully arrange fresh raspberries on top, creating a visually stunning and delicious masterpiece that will impress both your eyes and taste buds.

This class is designed for participants of all skill levels, so whether you're a seasoned baker or a novice in the kitchen, you'll leave with newfound confidence and the ability to recreate this exquisite Raspberry Chocolate Tart in the comfort of your own home.

Please note: Space is limited. Ticket sales end 24 hours before the class.

About the teacher:

Sierra Stollenwerk started her baking business in 2018 creating custom cakes out of her small apartment. In 2022 she rebranded to Reignbow Baking Company, LLC, an inclusive bakery aiming to inspire joy, creativity, and generosity through baked goods. Reignbow Baking Co. is currently a custom-order-only bakery located in Brainerd that specializes in wedding cakes. When Sierra isn’t baking, she enjoys paddle boarding, reading YA and self-development books, and attempting to keep house plants alive. Storefront coming in 2023!