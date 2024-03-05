Hands-On Baking 101: Focaccia - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Quin Engle on Unsplash bread

Join us for a delightful hands-on focaccia class where you'll unlock the secrets to crafting this Italian masterpiece, with most of its flavor hailing from the liquid gold known as olive oil.

Over the course of the class, you'll transform simple ingredients into a flavorful and visually stunning focaccia. While your focaccia dough is proofing, it's your chance to become a culinary artist! We'll provide a bountiful spread of seasonal toppings. Feel free to bring along your favorite additional toppings to make your creation truly unique.

Not only will you leave with a container full of scrumptious focaccia, but you'll also take home the skills and knowledge to recreate this delightful bread in your own kitchen.

Please note: Space is limited. Ticket sales end 24 hours before the class.

About the teacher:

Sierra Stollenwerk started her baking business in 2018 creating custom cakes out of her small apartment. In 2022 she rebranded to Reignbow Baking Company, LLC, an inclusive bakery aiming to inspire joy, creativity, and generosity through baked goods. Reignbow Baking Co. is currently a custom-order-only bakery located in Brainerd that specializes in wedding cakes. When Sierra isn’t baking, she enjoys paddle boarding, reading YA and self-development books, and attempting to keep house plants alive. Storefront coming in 2023!