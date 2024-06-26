× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/hands-on-baking-101-ny-style-cookies-in-person-class-1 cookie

These are not your grandma’s cookies. Join us for a night making cookies that are perfectly crispy on the outside, and gooey on the inside while fresh out of the oven.

Once they cool they offer a delicious half-baked texture. Choose your mix-ins like chocolate chips, peanut butter, or sprinkles and white chocolate.

Not only will you leave with a container full of scrumptious cookies, but you'll also take home the skills and knowledge to recreate this yummy dessert in your own kitchen.

Please note: Space is limited. Ticket sales end 24 hours before the class.

About the teacher:

Sierra Stollenwerk started her baking business in 2018 creating custom cakes out of her small apartment. In 2022 she rebranded to Reignbow Baking Company, LLC, an inclusive bakery aiming to inspire joy, creativity, and generosity through baked goods. Reignbow Baking Co. is currently a custom-order-only bakery located in Brainerd that specializes in wedding cakes. When Sierra isn’t baking, she enjoys paddle boarding, reading YA and self-development books, and attempting to keep house plants alive. Storefront coming in 2023!