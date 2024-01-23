Hands-on Baking 101: Scones - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Briana Tozour Baking

Craving a delightful morning or afternoon tea experience? Join our Scone-Making Workshop, where we'll guide you through the secrets of crafting impeccable scones that are both tender and flaky.

In this hands-on class, you'll learn how to:

Master the art of mixing and handling the dough to achieve the perfect scone texture.

Incorporate various flavors and add-ins to create a wide array of scone varieties, from classic to innovative.

Bake your scones to golden perfection, ensuring a beautiful and delicious result every time.

Please note: Space is limited. Ticket sales end 24 hours before the class.

About the teacher:

Sierra Stollenwerk started her baking business in 2018 creating custom cakes out of her small apartment. In 2022 she rebranded to Reignbow Baking Company, LLC, an inclusive bakery aiming to inspire joy, creativity, and generosity through baked goods. Reignbow Baking Co. is currently a custom-order-only bakery located in Brainerd that specializes in wedding cakes. When Sierra isn’t baking, she enjoys paddle boarding, reading YA and self-development books, and attempting to keep house plants alive. Storefront coming in 2023!