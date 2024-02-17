Hapa Zome: Post V-Day Flower Pounding - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Image via Canva Website Class Cover Photo - 2 Image via Canva

After the day of love has passed and the flowers are fading, come explore the art of flower pounding, more eloquently named Hapa Zome.

Hapa Zome (meaning "leaf dye”) is the Japanese art of transferring the pigments from flowers and leaves to paper or fabric. For this class we will be making simple prints on watercolor paper.

Supplies: Flowers and paper will be provided. Please plan on BYOH (bring your own hammer or mallet). You are welcome to bring your own flowers.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.