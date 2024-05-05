HARMONY CIRCLE: MEDITATION & MINDFULNESS - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Image via Unsplash meditation

Meditation & Mindfulness is a class where individuals can intuitively connect with like-energies in a comfortable and safe environment.

The intention of this class is to foster a sense of community where people can come together to heal, grow, and support one another.

During this class, we will engage in roundtable conversations surrounding Mindfulness practice, a guided meditation by Meditation and Mindfulness Coach Bri Garner, exchange words of wisdom, and share moments of laughter. This space is where authentic connections can flourish, and where the spirit of empathy and understanding, and self-awareness reigns.

Let's come together to nurture our minds, bodies, and spirits, and create a ripple of self-mastery and connectedness that extends far beyond this class.

PLEASE NOTE: Please bring a yoga mat, bolster or whatever comfortable seating you’d like to bring. The floor is concrete.

About the instructor:

Bri Garner is a Certified Exercise Recovery Specialist, Certified Athletic Trainer, Meditation and Mindfulness Coach, and most importantly, a Light worker. With a Bachelors in Athletic Training, Sports Medicine and Masters in Kinesiology, she was able to develop a comprehensive approach to health and wellness. After years of study, certifications, and working with a wide range of individuals and athletes, her comprehensive approach to health and wellness focuses on aligning the three major pillars of the human experience; the mind, the body, and the spirit. With utilizing her clinical experience, therapeutic treatment expertise, life experiences, and intuitive gifts, she has been able help individuals optimize their health and wellness through specialized techniques such as bodywork via cupping, muscle manipulation, and movement, meditation and mindfulness teachings, and personal training. In 2019, was successfully launched Breeze Alignment Therapy; previously known as Breeze Sports Recovery Therapy LLC. Since then, she has been able to travel with her teachings, spread her wisdom and knowledge to those that are seeking help, and make meaningful and fulfilling relationships along the way.