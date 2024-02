× Expand Contributed Steven Ortiz, PhD

Southern Adventist University welcomes Steven Ortiz, PhD, of Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, as guest speaker for the Hasel Lectureship Convocation on Thursday, March 21, at 11 a.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus. Visit southern.edu/southernevents for live-stream options and additional information.