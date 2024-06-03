× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/hat-embroidery-in-person-class hat

Design your own summer hat!

In this class, we will be adding some flair to your classic dad hat. All supplies will be provided, including hats and an selection of summer designs. We will begin by learning a few basic embroidery techniques and stitches with a focus on embroidering on wearable items. You will then have time to stitch your hat with instructor Rachael’s assistance and leave with a completed project or the supplies to finish at home. This is a great class for beginners or those looking to expand their embroidery knowledge!

About the instructor:

Rachael Bergmann is the maker behind Stitch the Joy, a Chattanooga-based hand embroidery business. Stitch the Joy offers hand embroidered apparel and gifts, including custom items, modern designs, and DIY embroidery kits. Rachael taught herself to embroider after inheriting supplies from her grandmother and is inspired by nature, color, and current events. Despite being a lifelong crafter, embroidery drew Rachael in because of the ability to create unique items, focus on small details, and experiment with stitches and colors. Rachael loves sharing her passion for embroidery with others through teaching workshops. Beyond Stitch the Joy, Rachael works as an environmental policy analyst and is a lover of hobbies including gardening, biking, porch sitting, and traveling. See Rachael's latest creations on Instagram @stitchthejoy.