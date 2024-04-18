× Expand Designed by Audigy Heard! Logo

Mark your calendar for Heard!, a joy-filled evening supporting The Speech & Hearing Center.

The fundraiser will take place at Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall on Thursday, April 18 at 6 p.m.

Want a preview of the event of the season? First, grab a Chattanooga Whiskey signature cocktail to sip while perusing the art and silent auction. Then, enjoy delicious heavy hors d'oeuvres from 1885 Grill and some good conversation. Finally, round it out by learning about the mission of the only nonprofit in our area addressing communication disorders.

The Speech & Hearing Center exists to provide audiology, as well as speech, occupational and physical therapy services, all on a sliding scale basis, to our neighbors who would otherwise continue to struggle with the devastating effects of a speech, hearing or developmental impairment.

The support of our Chattanooga community is vital to continuing to provide equal access for all to these quality specialized healthcare services in our region.