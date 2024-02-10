Hearts and Hearths

Hearts and Hearth is a historic event that Chattanooga Audubon hasn't had for several years. But in 2024 we are bringing it back! Come join in on this delicious piece of history.

Picture yourself seated at communal tables, surrounded by fellow enthusiasts, sharing stories and laughter as you partake in a feast reminiscent of simpler times. This event is not just a meal; it's a celebration of history, community, and the artistry of traditional hearth cooking. The menu will feature an array of dishes inspired by the 1800s, showcasing the flavors and techniques that defined the culinary landscape of that era.

You'll be immersed in the warm ambiance of our Visitor Center or the historic Spring Frog Cabin, depending on your ticket type. Guests gather to dine on meticulously crafted, handmade meals prepared by a local hearth cooker, Shana Hayes. The crackling sounds of the open hearth will serenade you as you savor the authenticity of 1800s-inspired cuisine. Before the meal even begins, folks are welcome to gather around the hearth watching Shana's cooking techniques and asking questions.

"Hearts and Hearth" promises an evening filled with good company, delectable food, and a sense of connection to the past. Seating is limited, so secure your spot now for an unforgettable journey through time and taste. Visitor Center *Member* Tickets are $80 per person and $130 per couple.

Visitor Center *Non-Member* Tickets are $85 per person and $140 per couple.

Spring Frog Cabin Tickets are $200 per couple for members and $225 per couple for non-members.