Put on your Sunday Clothes' and come say 'Hello, Dolly!,' as Dolly Levi (born Gallagher) spins her webs of romance, comedy, and song for one weekend only; Feb 23-25.

Set at the end of the 19th Century, this iconic story follows Dolly Levi on her quest to rejoin the human race following her husband's death. A matchmaker by trade, she decides to find herself a bit of the happiness she is finding for the other couples in the show, and enjoy life instead of watching it pass by.

Produced by the Music and Theatre Departments, this show features a full, live band, choreography and featured dancers from The Pop Up Project, and more than a little bit of theatre magic.

Showtimes are:

Feb 23, 24, and 25 at 7:00 pm (principal cast)

Feb 25 at 2:00 pm (understudy cast)

Some special opportunities - Wear your 'Sunday Clothes' on the red carpet at opening night and enjoy a free dessert reception following the show. ASL Interpretation also available. Friday and Saturday evening, a catered dinner (extra purchase) in the Great Hall featuring a Dolly-themed menu.

Runtime is approx 2 hours, 30 minutes

While the content is appropriate for all ages, this show features mild language.