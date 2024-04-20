× Expand Hello, St. Elmo, April 20, 10 AM-2PM in St. Elmo "business district" 3800 St. Elmo Ave CAHSE: Hello St Elmo - Facebook Cover - 1 Hello, St. Elmo, April 20, 10 AM-2PM in St. Elmo "business district" 3800 St. Elmo Ave

St. Elmo Street Festival with Corgi Parade, April 20

Chattanooga, TN – The third annual “Hello, St. Elmo!” street festival will be held on Saturday, April 20 from 10 AM-2 PM in the St. Elmo “Business District.” The event offers fun for the whole family, including a makers market, live music, and the St. Elmo Corgi Parade (which will begin around 1 PM).

Who: The Community Association of Historic St. Elmo

What: Hello, St. Elmo! Neighborhood Festival

Where: St. Elmo Business District, 3800 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409

When: April 20, 2024, 10 AM – 2:00 PM, Corgi Parade at 1:00 PM

Media contact: Gabrielle Cipriano at cahse.board@gmail.com

For more information, visit: https://fb.me/e/3yOzX9xtP