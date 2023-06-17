× Expand St. Elmo Stroll Hello, St. Elmo!

St. Elmo Street Festival and Corgi Parade June 17

Chattanooga, TN – The second annual “Hello, St. Elmo!” street festival will be held on Saturday, June 17 from 11 AM-4 PM in the St. Elmo “Business District.” The event offers fun for the whole family, including a maker’s market, live music, and the St. Elmo Corgi Parade at 1 PM.

The Community Association of Historic St. Elmo is excited to partner with St. Elmo Stroll, a non-profit organization that hosts the Luminaria Festival, to make Hello, St. Elmo! even better this year.

Who: The Community Association of Historic St. Elmo

What: Hello, St. Elmo! neighborhood festival

Where: St. Elmo Business District, 3800 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409

When: June 17, 2023, 11 AM – 4:00 PM, Corgi Parade at 1:00 PM

Media contact: cahse.board@gmail.com

For more information, visit: https://fb.me/e/1mbnAsOac