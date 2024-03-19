Helping Hands for the Food Pantry

The Bethlehem Center 200 West 38th St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37410

The Bethlehem Center is pleased to announce the Helping Hands for the Food Pantry training event, scheduled for Tuesday, March 19th, 2024, from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm. The event will take place at the Bethlehem Center gym. This comprehensive training session is designed to equip volunteers and food pantry staff with skills and knowledge to further benefit their community. The event will feature a series of stations, each having a focus on a key aspect of food assistance programs and community outreach.

