Henry Cho

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701

Commedian Henry Cho is known for his many appearances on late night talk shows, as well as hosting NBC’s Friday Night Videos and co-creating, producing, and writing “The Henry Cho Show.” Currently, his one-hour Comedy Central special “What’s That Clickin’ Noise” is airing on Netflix.In addition to his numerous television and film credits, which include “McHale’s Navy” and “Say It Isn’t So,” Henry can be heard daily on Sirius XM, Blue Collar Radio, and Pandora. He is also a regular performer at The Grand Ole Opry. His clean, versatile comedy appeals to a wide range of audiences allowing him to headline Vegas and tour with Michael W. Smith.

Info

Comedy
706-625-3132
