× Expand Henry Cho/The GEM Theatre Henry Cho

Television and film star Henry Cho will be returning to The GEM Theatre stage on Saturday, May 4 at 7:30pm. Henry is known for his many appearances on network sitcoms and late-night talk shows, as well as hosting NBC’s “Friday Night Videos” and co-creating, producing, and writing “The Henry Cho Show.” He is also a regular performer at The Grand Ole Opry – having appeared on stage over 100 times since 2011 - and was recently inducted as the 229th member in 2022. Tickets are $40-$56; reserved seating recommended and available online: www.calhoungemtheatre.org.