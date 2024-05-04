Henry Cho

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701

Television and film star Henry Cho will be returning to The GEM Theatre stage on Saturday, May 4 at 7:30pm. Henry is known for his many appearances on network sitcoms and late-night talk shows, as well as hosting NBC’s “Friday Night Videos” and co-creating, producing, and writing “The Henry Cho Show.” He is also a regular performer at The Grand Ole Opry – having appeared on stage over 100 times since 2011 - and was recently inducted as the 229th member in 2022. Tickets are $40-$56; reserved seating recommended and available online: www.calhoungemtheatre.org.

Info

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701
Comedy
706-625-3132
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Henry Cho - 2024-05-04 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Henry Cho - 2024-05-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Henry Cho - 2024-05-04 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Henry Cho - 2024-05-04 19:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

December 20, 2023

Thursday

December 21, 2023

Friday

December 22, 2023

Saturday

December 23, 2023

Sunday

December 24, 2023

Monday

December 25, 2023

Tuesday

December 26, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours