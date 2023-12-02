Wanderlinger
Highland Beer Games
Join us for the ultimate Highland Beer Games at Wanderlinger Brewing to kick off our 5-year anniversary party! Get ready for a day of epic challenges, craft brews and good times with friends.
Signups will be limited to 20 participants and all must be 21+ Events are free except for the Beer Mile! (But entry includes needed beer)
🏆 **Event Highlights:**
Men's and Women's Divisions for non team events.
1. Keg Toss: Test your strength and see how far you can launch a keg!
2. Team Beer Mile: A relay race with a twist - each team member enjoys a refreshing adult beverage before passing the baton. (Team of 4)
3. Keg Carry: How fast can you navigate the course while carrying a keg? Find out in this exhilarating challenge.
4. Stein Hold: Prove your endurance by holding a full stein at arm's length the longest.
5. Tug of War: It's not just about strength; it's about teamwork. Grab your friends and pull your way to victory! (Team of 3)
🍺 **Craft Brews:**
Indulge in Wanderlinger Brewing's finest craft beers throughout the event. We've got a selection that will keep your spirits high including some new brews!
🎉 **Prizes:**
Exciting prizes await the champions of each game. Who will be crowned the Highland Beer Games champions?
👥 **Socialize:**
Connect with fellow beer enthusiasts, share your experiences, and make memories that will last a lifetime. Use #WanderlingerBeerGames to join the conversation!
Don't miss out on the Highland Beer Games – where good beer meets great fun. See you there! 🍻