Join us for the ultimate Highland Beer Games at Wanderlinger Brewing to kick off our 5-year anniversary party! Get ready for a day of epic challenges, craft brews and good times with friends.

Signups will be limited to 20 participants and all must be 21+ Events are free except for the Beer Mile! (But entry includes needed beer)

🏆 **Event Highlights:**

Men's and Women's Divisions for non team events.

1. Keg Toss: Test your strength and see how far you can launch a keg!

2. Team Beer Mile: A relay race with a twist - each team member enjoys a refreshing adult beverage before passing the baton. (Team of 4)

3. Keg Carry: How fast can you navigate the course while carrying a keg? Find out in this exhilarating challenge.

4. Stein Hold: Prove your endurance by holding a full stein at arm's length the longest.

5. Tug of War: It's not just about strength; it's about teamwork. Grab your friends and pull your way to victory! (Team of 3)

🍺 **Craft Brews:**

Indulge in Wanderlinger Brewing's finest craft beers throughout the event. We've got a selection that will keep your spirits high including some new brews!

🎉 **Prizes:**

Exciting prizes await the champions of each game. Who will be crowned the Highland Beer Games champions?

👥 **Socialize:**

Connect with fellow beer enthusiasts, share your experiences, and make memories that will last a lifetime. Use #WanderlingerBeerGames to join the conversation!

Don't miss out on the Highland Beer Games – where good beer meets great fun. See you there! 🍻