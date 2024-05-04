× Expand Dan Sanders Hixson Farmers Market 2024 Grand Opening at St. Alban's Episcopal Church (7514 Hixson Pike in Hixson, TN)

St. Albans Hixson Farmers Market - Grand Opening Celebration t on Saturday, May 4th from 9:30am-12:30pm. Come join us for live music, refreshments, awesome shopping with a variety of local vendors and a free kids’ Craft Booth. The market is located at St. Alban's Episcopal Church at 7514 Hixson Pike. The Farmers Market will be held each Saturday from May to the end of October. 1ST Saturday of the month there will be Live Local Music. On the 3RD Saturday of the month there will be a Free Pancake Breakfast. We have lots of outdoor space to enjoy and we are Family & Pet Friendly! Find out more on St. Albans Hixson Market's Facebook page. **St. Alban's is seeking vendors for their Hixson Market. Local farmers, gardeners, and artists are welcome to become a vendor at this weekly market. Vendor Booth fees are 5% of sales and do not exceed $10 a week. To become a vendor or for more information, please email stalbansmarket@gmail.com or call/text (423)779-7828. **