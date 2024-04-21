× Expand HLAA Chattanooga HLAA Chattanooga logo

Fire Prevention Technology for People with Hearing Loss

Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), Chattanooga Chapter, welcomes Allen Green who will present a program on “Fire Prevention Technology for People with Hearing Loss,” Sunday, April 21, at Lake Hills Church of Christ beginning at 2 p.m.

Mr. Green is the Fire and Life Safety Coordinator for the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). He is a native Chattanoogan who has been with the CFD since 2012, holds a degree in Chemistry from UTC, is an avid volunteer, and loves helping people.

“My job and passion is to make our community safer by providing effective education to promote prevention,” states Mr. Green.

All HLAA meetings are free and open to the public.

Lake Hills Church of Christ is located at 4519 Oak Hill Road, Chattanooga, TN 37416.

This program will be captioned. Light refreshments provided.

For more information, contact Betty Proctor at baproctor@epbfi.com or see www.facebook.com/hearingchattanooga.