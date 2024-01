× Expand Staff Photographer Honors Choral Festival Concert

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music will host the Honors Choral Festival Concert featuring about 150 choral students representing 10 academies. Directed by Gennevieve Brown-Kibble and guest clinician Carrie VanDenburgh, the concert will occur on Saturday, February 10, at 4 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus. To learn more, visit southern.edu/musicevents or contact the School of Music at 423.236.2880.