Honors Instrumental Festival Concert at Southern Adventist University

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music will host the biennial Honors Instrumental Festival featuring string, wind, and percussion students from throughout the Southeast and points beyond. The festival will conclude with a concert on Saturday, February 11, at 4 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on the university’s campus. This event will be livestreamed and is open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

