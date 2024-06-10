× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/hoop-it-up-fun-and-easy-hoop-earrings-in-person-class-1 hoops

Do you find yourself asking “What jewelry do I wear with this?”

Hoops are always the answer.

Why? They are the symbol of strength, and circles are timeless and trendy. Hoops allow you to express your individuality and are some of the most versatile styles.

You can wear them to the office or on a night out, no matter your age.

This class is perfect for beginners and intermediate beaders.

About the instructor:

Lifelong Chattanooga native Teresea Patton has more than 20 years of art-making experience. She has been creating jewelry for over a decade now and loves unusual combos of color, texture, and styles. Teresea believes inspiration comes from everywhere and loves helping others find their creative side.