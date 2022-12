× Expand Staff Photographer Horn Ensemble

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to a concert featuring the Horn Ensemble on Monday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. in Ackerman Auditorium, located in Mabel Wood Hall on campus. Under the direction of adjunct professor Gordon James, the performance will include classical pieces and holiday numbers. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.