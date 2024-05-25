Book Binding 101

× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/sleep-serenity-understanding-and-enhancing-your-sleep-cycle-in-person alarm

It is a necessary event in our existence and everyone's sleep cycle is different. This workshop will explore the stages of sleep and what happens in each of them. There will be perspective given on dream interpretation, sleep disorders, and methods for better sleep.

About the instructor:

Sal Corbin worked for 15 years in academia as a Psychology Professor before transitioning to nonprofit work. He has done workforce development training and program management and is now a Training Coordinator for the Behavioral Health System of Baltimore and Board Chair for the DC Peace Team. His vision is to help others build and maintain healthy relationships with conflict transformation as the primary focus. His extensive background in leadership facilitation supports his efforts to keep showing up and sharing. He holds degrees in Clinical (M.S.) and Educational (PhD) Psychology.