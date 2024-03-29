× Expand Chattanooga Zoo Giant bubbles at Hug a Bunny!

Hop on over to the Zoo Friday, March 29th, and Saturday, March 30th, for the Chattanooga Zoo's annual Hug a Bunny event! Help us celebrate the arrival of Spring in 2024 with this all-ages event. Hug a Bunny guests will participate in springtime activities, crafts, and games, including the golden egg hunt where participants can win a year-long Zoo membership! You can also take photos with the Easter Bunny, get up-close to the Zoo's real live bunnies, and watch as our Zoo animals enjoy their special spring-themed enrichment! Choose between either date for a hoppin’ good time! *Advanced ticket purchase is encouraged*