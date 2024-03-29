Hug a Bunny

to

Chattanooga Zoo 301 North Holtzclaw Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Hop on over to the Zoo Friday, March 29th, and Saturday, March 30th, for the Chattanooga Zoo's annual Hug a Bunny event! Help us celebrate the arrival of Spring in 2024 with this all-ages event. Hug a Bunny guests will participate in springtime activities, crafts, and games, including the golden egg hunt where participants can win a year-long Zoo membership! You can also take photos with the Easter Bunny, get up-close to the Zoo's real live bunnies, and watch as our Zoo animals enjoy their special spring-themed enrichment! Choose between either date for a hoppin’ good time! *Advanced ticket purchase is encouraged*

Info

Chattanooga Zoo 301 North Holtzclaw Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to
to
