Hunter's Gift

to

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us for a musical gathering held in memory of Hunter White and raise awareness of suicide prevention.

The celebration will bring together some of the area's most talented musicians and Hunter's closest friends to enjoy what he loved most.

Featured acts for the tribute include:

7 PM: Mike McDade

7:15 PM: Ryan Oyer and Megan Howard

7:40 PM: Butch Ross and Amber Fults

8:05 PM: David Morris

8:20 PM: Tiffany Taylor

8:35 PM: Jon Wimpee

8:50 PM: BJ Hightower

9:05 PM: Hara Paper

9:20 PM: Cory French and The Fridge

9:40 PM: Adam Staudacher and Bexy Ribeiro

We look forward to seeing you for a night of great music celebrating a great person!

Info

to
