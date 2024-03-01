Hunter Underground: Portals of Possibility

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Get ready for an immersive experience with mind-blowing light

installations and digital media, a chance to acquire incredible artful

encounters and artworks, and a blowout dance party, all while supporting

a great cause.

One of the Hunter Museum’s signature fundraisers, Hunter Underground

this year is inspired by the museum’s current special exhibition Networked

Nature, which examines the intersection of technology and nature, and

will feature décor and immersive experiences unlike anything you’ve

witnessed at the Hunter previously.

Join us for a unique opportunity to enhance your art collection and

experience an unforgettable evening of creativity and entertainment. Get

your tickets now at https://huntermuseum.org/hunter-underground.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
4232670968
to
Google Calendar - Hunter Underground: Portals of Possibility - 2024-03-01 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hunter Underground: Portals of Possibility - 2024-03-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hunter Underground: Portals of Possibility - 2024-03-01 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hunter Underground: Portals of Possibility - 2024-03-01 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

February 16, 2024

Saturday

February 17, 2024

Sunday

February 18, 2024

Monday

February 19, 2024

Tuesday

February 20, 2024

Wednesday

February 21, 2024

Thursday

February 22, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours