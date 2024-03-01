Hunter Underground: Portals of Possibility

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Hunter Underground event logo

Get ready for an immersive experience with mind-blowing light

installations and digital media, a chance to acquire incredible artful

encounters and artworks, and a blowout dance party, all while supporting

a great cause.

One of the Hunter Museum’s signature fundraisers, Hunter Underground

this year is inspired by the museum’s current special exhibition Networked

Nature, which examines the intersection of technology and nature, and

will feature décor and immersive experiences unlike anything you’ve

witnessed at the Hunter previously.

Join us for a unique opportunity to enhance your art collection and

experience an unforgettable evening of creativity and entertainment. Get

your tickets now at https://huntermuseum.org/hunter-underground.