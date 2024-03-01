Hunter Underground: Portals of Possibility

Hunter Museum of American Art
Hunter Underground event logo
Get ready for an immersive experience with mind-blowing light
installations and digital media, a chance to acquire incredible artful
encounters and artworks, and a blowout dance party, all while supporting
a great cause.
One of the Hunter Museum’s signature fundraisers, Hunter Underground
this year is inspired by the museum’s current special exhibition Networked
Nature, which examines the intersection of technology and nature, and
will feature décor and immersive experiences unlike anything you’ve
witnessed at the Hunter previously.
Join us for a unique opportunity to enhance your art collection and
experience an unforgettable evening of creativity and entertainment. Get
your tickets now at https://huntermuseum.org/hunter-underground.