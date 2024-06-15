Ice Cream Safari
to
Chattanooga Zoo 301 North Holtzclaw Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Chattanooga Zoo
Ice Cream Safari Event
Join us for the Chattanooga Zoo’s 8th annual Ice Cream Safari! Guests will enjoy all-you-can-eat ice cream while exploring the Zoo during a dreamy summer evening. Our animals will even join in on the fun with their own special ice treats!
Gift Shop will be open
Zoo Choo Train Rides
$4 for members, $5 for non-members
Giraffe Feedings
$4 for members, $5 for non-members
Carousel Rides
$2 for members, $3 for non-members
DIY Tie-Dye Shirts
$10 child, $15 adult
Full Zoo admission
Unlimited ice cream & sweet treat tastings
Animal meet and greets
Fun, interactive games