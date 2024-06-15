× Expand Chattanooga Zoo Ice Cream Safari Event

Join us for the Chattanooga Zoo’s 8th annual Ice Cream Safari! Guests will enjoy all-you-can-eat ice cream while exploring the Zoo during a dreamy summer evening. Our animals will even join in on the fun with their own special ice treats!

Gift Shop will be open

Zoo Choo Train Rides

$4 for members, $5 for non-members

Giraffe Feedings

$4 for members, $5 for non-members

Carousel Rides

$2 for members, $3 for non-members

DIY Tie-Dye Shirts

$10 child, $15 adult

Full Zoo admission

Unlimited ice cream & sweet treat tastings

Animal meet and greets

Fun, interactive games