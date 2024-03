Ides of March-Toga Party

Γ— Expand Wanderlinger Brewing Wanderlinger Brewing

πŸŽ‰πŸ›οΈ Beware the Ides of March! πŸ›οΈπŸŽ‰

Grab your togas and join us for an unforgettable night at Wanderlinger Brewing Company! 🍻✨

🎢 Toga Party Extravaganza!

Get ready to party Roman style with electrifying performances by Endelouz, Jason Lyles and the Legitimizers, and Ryan Oyer! 🎸🎀

πŸšͺ Doors open at 8:00 PM, and the show starts at 9:00 PM! πŸ•˜

🎟️ $10 Cover Charge | 21+ Event

Don't miss out on the fun - mark your calendars, rally your friends, and let's make this a night to remember! 🌟πŸ₯³

See you there!