Ides of March-Toga Party

🎉🏛️ Beware the Ides of March! 🏛️🎉

Grab your togas and join us for an unforgettable night at Wanderlinger Brewing Company! 🍻✨

🎶 Toga Party Extravaganza!

Get ready to party Roman style with electrifying performances by Endelouz, Jason Lyles and the Legitimizers, and Ryan Oyer! 🎸🎤

🚪 Doors open at 8:00 PM, and the show starts at 9:00 PM! 🕘

🎟️ $10 Cover Charge | 21+ Event

Don't miss out on the fun - mark your calendars, rally your friends, and let's make this a night to remember! 🌟🥳

See you there!