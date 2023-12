× Expand Contributed Riley Clemmons

The School of Journalism and Communication at Southern Adventist University presents IGNITE Live, a talk-show with special guest and Christian recording artist Riley Clemmons on Saturday, February 3, at 8 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. Ticket pricing and other event details can be found by visiting southern.edu/IGNITE or by calling 423.236.2330.