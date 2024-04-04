Illuminate Arts & Faith Conference at Southern Adventist University

to

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Registration is now open for Illuminate, a new gathering for anyone interested in the intersections of art and faith. This special April 4-5 conference features keynote presentations by author Karen Swallow Prior (On Reading Well) and musician Andrew Peterson (Is He Worthy?).

The conference includes approximately 30 sessions about literature, music, and visual art. Presenters include faculty from several faith-based schools in the region—Berry College, Bryan College, Covenant College, Lee University, and Southern Adventist University—as well as leaders from the C.S. Lewis Society of Chattanooga and other local arts nonprofits. In addition, there will be performances by spoken-word artist Propaganda and musician Andrew Peterson.

Funding support for Illuminate is provided by ArtsBuild, the North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists, and Versacare Foundation. For more information, visit southern.edu/illuminate.

Info

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
to
