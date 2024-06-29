Improv Comedy Show At The Chattery
The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Join us for a night of hilarious improv comedy at The Chattery!
The Chattery is hosting a night of comedy featuring performances from improvisers from across the Chattanooga area, curated by Improv Chattanooga!
Tickets can be purchased through The Chattery beforehand and at the door.
Doors at 7, show at 7:30pm.
Interested in performing? Contact improvchattanooga@gmail.com.
Theater & Dance, This & That