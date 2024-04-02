IMPROV PLAYERS WORKSHOP - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Want to continue working on your improv skills?

The Players Workshop program is for improvisers who’ve started learning the craft of improv and want to continue working on their improv skills. Participants learn and practice over a long, more open-ended, and flexible period of time. You’ll learn from a variety of teachers, who rotate through teaching Players Workshop.

The Players Workshop program also gives players who want to an opportunity to play in shows at The Chattery each month.

When we say ‘flexible’ we mean it. You only pay for the nights you’re able to make it. And, each week is a chance for new people to come and join. The class dates are April 2, 9 , 16 & 30. Cost is $10 per class.

Contact improvchattanooga@gmail.com with any questions.

Info

to
