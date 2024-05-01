× Expand Kathleen Pacenti Summer Soul

“In-Town Gallery 50th All Member Show”

(In-Town Gallery’s Art After Hours--Wednesday, May 1st, 5-8pm--on display thru May 31st)

Celebrate with us! ITG has many exciting events planned during this, our 50th anniversary year. In May, Art After Hours features In-Town Gallery’s All Member Show. Each May and November, the artists of ITG present their newest artwork. Once again, our 32 artists will offer Chattanooga a wide range of new paintings, ceramics, jewelry, woodworking, photography, sculpture, printmaking, and fused glass. The Art After Hours reception is Wednesday, May 1st, 5-8pm.

With a gallery full of intriguing art, visitors often ask, “how do they do that?” Five of our artists will be sharing their techniques during the reception. See demonstrations by Doug McCoy (mixed media), Dona Barnett (printmaking), and Carolann Haggard (sculpture). Short films will be shown by Sarah Feustle(resin painting) and Roger Harvey (woodworking).

While you’re visiting In-Town Gallery be sure to step over to AVA for the opening reception of “Drawings”, a juried exhibition by AVA members.

Founded by 12 Chattanooga artists in 1974, In-Town Gallery is today one of the oldest co-op art galleries in the United States. ITG has thrived for half a century by providing a wide range of exceptional art and craft at affordable prices. In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!