In-Town Gallery's Artist Talk with Lora Miller

Ever wonder where an artist’s inspiration comes from when standing in front of a blank canvas? Lora Miller, well known painter and member of In-Town Gallery, will share how she gets her creative juices flowing when developing a large abstract painting. Drop by the gallery during your lunch hour and get inspired yourself! Watch Lora create her masterpiece and explain the elements of abstract painting.

Subject: “Developing Large Abstract Paintings"

Where: In-Town Gallery, 26A Frazier Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37405

When: Wednesday, May 17th & Monday, May 22nd

Time: 12:15 - 12:45 pm

This is FREE to the public with no registration required.