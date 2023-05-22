In-Town Gallery's Artist Talk with Lora Miller

to

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Ever wonder where an artist’s inspiration comes from when standing in front of a blank canvas? Lora Miller, well known painter and member of In-Town Gallery, will share how she gets her creative juices flowing when developing a large abstract painting. Drop by the gallery during your lunch hour and get inspired yourself! Watch Lora create her masterpiece and explain the elements of abstract painting.

Subject: “Developing Large Abstract Paintings"

Where: In-Town Gallery, 26A Frazier Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37405

When: Wednesday, May 17th & Monday, May 22nd

Time: 12:15 - 12:45 pm

This is FREE to the public with no registration required.

Info

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Art & Exhibitions
423-267-9214
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - In-Town Gallery's Artist Talk with Lora Miller - 2023-05-22 12:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - In-Town Gallery's Artist Talk with Lora Miller - 2023-05-22 12:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - In-Town Gallery's Artist Talk with Lora Miller - 2023-05-22 12:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - In-Town Gallery's Artist Talk with Lora Miller - 2023-05-22 12:15:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

May 18, 2023

Friday

May 19, 2023

Saturday

May 20, 2023

Sunday

May 21, 2023

Monday

May 22, 2023

Tuesday

May 23, 2023

Wednesday

May 24, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours