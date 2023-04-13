Inaugural Benjamin McArthur Endowed Lecture at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Eric Anderson

Southern Adventist University’s honors program, Southern Scholars, is pleased to welcome historian Eric Anderson, PhD, as presenter for the first Benjamin McArthur Endowed Lecture on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium. An active scholar and beloved professor in Southern’s History and Political Studies Department for 35 years, the late McArthur cared deeply about the life of the mind, service to community, and spiritual commitment. Free and open to the public, Anderson’s inaugural lecture will honor those passions while also serving as the keynote address for the Association of Seventh-day Adventist Historians, who are meeting on Southern’s campus. For more information, visit southern.edu/mcarthurlecture.