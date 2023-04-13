Inaugural Benjamin McArthur Endowed Lecture at Southern Adventist University

to

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University’s honors program, Southern Scholars, is pleased to welcome historian Eric Anderson, PhD, as presenter for the first Benjamin McArthur Endowed Lecture on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium. An active scholar and beloved professor in Southern’s History and Political Studies Department for 35 years, the late McArthur cared deeply about the life of the mind, service to community, and spiritual commitment. Free and open to the public, Anderson’s inaugural lecture will honor those passions while also serving as the keynote address for the Association of Seventh-day Adventist Historians, who are meeting on Southern’s campus. For more information, visit southern.edu/mcarthurlecture.

Info

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Inaugural Benjamin McArthur Endowed Lecture at Southern Adventist University - 2023-04-13 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Inaugural Benjamin McArthur Endowed Lecture at Southern Adventist University - 2023-04-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Inaugural Benjamin McArthur Endowed Lecture at Southern Adventist University - 2023-04-13 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Inaugural Benjamin McArthur Endowed Lecture at Southern Adventist University - 2023-04-13 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Entertainment Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

March 8, 2023

Thursday

March 9, 2023

Friday

March 10, 2023

Saturday

March 11, 2023

Sunday

March 12, 2023

Monday

March 13, 2023

Tuesday

March 14, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours