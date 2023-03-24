Incendiary Performer & Piano Rocker Jesse Daniel Edwards

× Expand Miller Hawkins Jesse Daniel Edwards

High-energy, piano and guitar based alternative rock marked by virtuosic musicianship; dark and masterful songwriting; incendiary vocals; and a band that crosses nimbly from gritty guitars to pounding piano.

Jesse Daniel Edwards is an alternative rock songwriter from the small mountain town of Cuyamaca, CA where he grew up without TV, internet, or significant exposure to the outside world. Leaving home at 16, he spent his late teens busking on street corners around the US and abroad with his brother. While singing outside of bars on Music Row in Nashville, TN Jesse struck up a friendship with Al Bunetta (John Prine). Bunetta served as a mentor to the young artist, encouraging Jesse to write and tour full-time in the years to follow. His songs have been featured in radio, TV, streaming movies, video games, and film- with his latest album (produced by Joe Chiccarelli- The Shins, The Strokes) releasing in June of 2023.

Instagram:

instagram.com/jessedanieledwards

Facebook:

Facebook.com/jessedanieledwardsmusic

Soundcloud:

https://on.soundcloud.com/uTkVb

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0FhePwCqze8U0LAyqnrAuZ?si=0JP