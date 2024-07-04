Independence Day at the J

Triple L Trio Headlines July 4 Lunch Celebration at the Jewish Cultural Center

The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga invites the Chattanooga community to celebrate Independence Day with an indoor, air-conditioned picnic event on Thursday, July 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. Regionally known musicians Lon Eldridge, Lou Wamp and Lynn Wamp play swing, blues and Western swing. There will be lots of toe tapping in celebration of the holiday. Chicken with special BBQ sauce sizzling on the grill, plenty of summer sides including fresh homemade potato salad and cole slaw, and tasty dessert treats are sure to make a feast. Vegetarian meals are available if requested by the registration deadline of July. This is the best Independence Day picnic in town! The cost to attend is $15 for adults; $28 for two, $36 for a family of four, $7 for children seven to sixteen and free for children under seven. Register at www.jewishchattanooga.com.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. The Jewish Cultural Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.