Indy 500 Watch Party

× Expand Wanderlinger Wanderlinger

Join us at WanderLinger for an electrifying viewing experience of the "Greatest Spectacle In Racing"! Get ready to immerse yourself in the thrill of the race while enjoying delectable food specials and sipping on our exclusive signature drinks. Plus, with every beer purchase, you'll snag a raffle ticket for a chance to win exciting prizes! Don't miss out on the ultimate race day gathering – mark your calendars now!

Coverage starting at 11am, Green flat at 12:45pm.